Northbound I-75 in Bay County is backed up with heavy traffic starting from the Saginaw Road Exit.
Traffic has been congested since about 11 a.m.
Northbound I-75 also has one lane closed from M-13 to Beaver Road due to construction.
Drivers may want to find an alternative route.
