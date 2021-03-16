In the summer of 2011, Amir Hekmati was taken hostage by the Iranian government. He says he was visiting relatives and the birthplace of his parents for the first time in his life.
“Having been born in Arizona, I grew up never having the opportunity to meet any of my relatives. I had never met my dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins at any point in my life, and they all eagerly wanted to meet me,” said Hekmati.
Hekmati, who was raised in Flint, Michigan and served as an infantryman and interpreter in Iraq before being honorably discharged from the Marines in 2005, says he went to Iran to visit an ailing grandmother after a brief, unsatisfying stint as a Defense Department contractor conducting intelligence analysis in Afghanistan.
“The Iranian courts sentenced me to death by hanging, subjected me to torture, and forced me to spend nearly 18 months in solitary confinement in what I believe to be a retaliatory move for an arrest that was clearly meant to embarrass the Iranian government,” said Hekmati.
After nearly 5 years of relentless suffering in Iranian prison, Hekmati was released on January 16, 2016 as part of the Iran nuclear deal. He was flown out of Iran by the Swiss ambassador, and landed at Landstuhl Airbase in Germany, a U.S. Army facility.
Hekmati says he was interrogated by the FBI while at the airbase in Germany.
“The FBI Agents eavesdropped without my permission in what was supposed to be a personal, psychological medical exam, and only revealed their identity after they listened in for as long as possible. At no point did they say I was under investigation, alert me to my right to have a lawyer present, or anything of the sort,” said Hekmati.
Before departing Germany to the United States, Hekmati told a group of journalists he was proud to be an American and he thanked President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry and many other U.S. officials.
“Less than a month after arriving home to Flint, Michigan and still deeply traumatized from a half decade in an Iranian prison, the same FBI agents arrived unannounced to my parent’s home early in the morning,” said Hekmati.
Documents obtained by the Associated Press show the FBI opened an espionage investigation into Hekmati as far back as 2011, the year he was detained in Iran on suspicion he was spying for the CIA.
The FBI concluded that he went to Afghanistan with the intent on selling Iran classified information, according to an unsigned five-page summary of its investigation.
The unproven assessment is based partly on accounts from four independent but unnamed sources who say Hekmati approached Iranian officials offering classified information, as well as the fact he abruptly resigned his contracting position and left for Iran without notifying supervisors, the FBI says. An FBI computer forensics search concluded that while in Afghanistan, he accessed hundreds of classified documents on Iran that agents believe were outside the scope of his job responsibilities, the documents say.
“My going to Iran was in no way influenced by the job in Afghanistan as the plan to go was over a year before I even knew about the job in Afghanistan. How could my work in Afghanistan be related to my travel to Iran, when the plans to travel were made over 1 year before I even knew about that job? To date, FBI has never reconciled this, and doesn't feel they have to, ‘because they are the FBI’,” said Hekmati.
Hekmati's lawyers say the FBI's suspicions are impossible to square with the treatment he endured in prison, which included torture like being whipped and chained to a table and being forced to record a coerced but bogus confession.
“The DOJ and FBI have yet to reconcile the logic of accusing me on one hand of being an agent for the Iranians, and on the other hand explaining why I was arrested by the Iranians, sentenced to death, paraded on international television as a CIA spy, and ultimately spent nearly 5 years in an Iranian prison.,” said Hekmati.
Hekmati sued Iran over his torture. A federal judge in Washington entered a $63.5 million default judgment after Iran failed to contest the claims. Hekmati subsequently applied to collect through a Justice Department-run fund for terror victims financed by assets seized from U.S. adversaries. He was awarded the statutory maximum of $20-million, according to his lawyers.
The fund’s special master then was Kenneth Feinberg, renowned for overseeing payments to victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. In December 2018, he authorized an initial payment of more than $839,000.
But for months, no money came. After Hekmati's lawyers warned they'd have to sue, the Justice Department cryptically indicated it was seeking a reconsideration of the award.
“Once Donald J Trump was elected however, problems arose. Ken Feinberg retired, and a Trump appointee took his place. Although I had a federal judgment, was accepted into the fund, and issued a first round payment, it was never paid, and repeated requests to the fund for updates were ignored,” said Hekmati.
In a letter date October 24, 2019, Interim Special Master Deborah Connor stated payment to Hekmati was suspended and the matter would be referred to Feinberg for reconsideration as he was being used on a limited basis for this purpose.
In January 2020, Feinberg formally revoked Hekmati's eligibility for the fund, saying that his application contained errors and omissions and that information from the Justice Department supported the conclusion that Hekmati visited Iran with the intent of selling classified information.
A second letter last December didn't repeat that precise allegation but said Hekmati had given “evasive, false and inconsistent statements” during three FBI interviews, failed to “credibly refute” that most of the classified information he accessed related to Iran and “traveled to Iran for primary purposes other than to visit his family.”
“To this day it is not clear what exactly I am being accused of. Secondly, I said if you have sources you should be able to explain what you mean by ‘attempted’ to sell secrets. The agent is implying that he has multiple sources inside Iran’s government who are reporting to him, yet in DOJ’s accusation there are no specifics. How did I sell the secrets? How did I gather information to deliver? Colleagues I worked with in Afghanistan provided written testimony that the computers we used in Afghanistan were configured so that no removable media could be attached,” said Hekmati.
Feinberg declined to comment, saying his decision “speaks for itself.”
“As someone who has not been charged by any legal authority, no court of law is pursuing me, no due process was granted, no evidence was brought forth, no prosecutor involved, a sole FBI agent illegally abusing his authority in Trump’s DOJ was enforcing his own backdoor prosecution by calling in favors to a Trump appointee to “just dismiss the claim”,” said Hekmati.
Hekmati says the FBI agent acted as the judge, jury and prosecutor.
“His actions coincided with Donald Trump’s ripping apart the JCPOA Nuclear deal with Iran, and unilaterally reimposing full sanctions could not have been a coincidence. The experience was eerily similar to the treatment I received in Iran where the Iranian interrogator decided the fate of the accused, not the Judge,” said Hekmati.
Hekmati and his lawyers state the FBI interviews shouldn't be considered credible in part because he was suffering from the effects of post-traumatic stress at the time.
“As a U.S. Marine combat veteran, and someone who was robbed of half a decade of my life due to ongoing battles between the US and Iranian governments, it’s unfortunate that I continue to suffer at the hands of my own government. The FBI has abused its authority, engaged in illegal and deceptive practices against me, trampled on my rights, leveled harmful and dangerous allegations against me, and is now attempting to silence me by getting my lawsuit dismissed,” said Hekmati.
The status of any investigation is unclear, as are Hekmati's prospects of ever receiving payment.
“I ask that the relevant bodies examine closely the lawsuit at hand, and insure my rights are not trampled on as they have been for the past several years,” said Hekmati.
Congressman Dan Kildee issued the following statement:
“After years of imprisonment in Iran, I am thankful that Amir Hekmati and the other American prisoners released in 2016 are home in the United States. The details surrounding Amir's imprisonment are complex, but I am grateful Amir can resolve these matters while living in the United States and not under threat of execution in Iran. There currently is pending litigation in federal court filed by Amir seeking a monetary judgement against Iran for his imprisonment. It is my hope that all parties, including the United States government, can come to a reasonable settlement of his claim.”
