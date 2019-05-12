When people think about helium they usually think about blowing up balloons, but there are hundreds of uses for the element.
With the shortage of helium, it could start affecting jobs as well as research that supports our modern life.
Dr. Kevin Blair is the instrumentation manager for Western Michigan University.
He said helium is a non-renewable source that only the sun can make.
In recent years before the shortage, he would pay roughly $200 for a cylinder of helium.
Now depending on the grade of helium, he could pay up to more than $20,000 for helium.
The element also enables doctors to use life-saving MRI scans to detect anything from torn ligaments to brain tumors.
He said this shortage is serious. If we want future students to compete at a high level, chemists and biologists must figure out something quickly.
“We have had to alter some of the labs in our classes to make sure we can afford to keep the instruments running,” Blair said. “We now use nitrogen gas in some of our instruments instead of helium. It is not as good at separation, but it is safe.”
He said in some cases there may be some alternatives but for a mass spectrometer, it’s helium or nothing.
