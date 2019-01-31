Hell, MI has frozen over

Yup, Hell has frozen over.
Mid-Michigan isn’t the only place freezing, Hell, Michigan, has frozen over.
The cold shut down several businesses in Hell, but at least one person has ventured out.
"It's a brutal day in Hell. It's colder than Hell," said Jerry Duffie, a groundskeeper.
A warming center has opened up at Hell’s Saloon, proving to be a valuable community service.
"We have seen an influx in the last few days with the bad weather," said Erik Kauser, Hell Saloon manager.
Now that Hell has frozen over, maybe some other things will happen. Maybe the Detroit Lions will make it to the Super Bowl?
