Dorothy Zehnder is about to turn 98, and you can help her celebrate!
The matriarch of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant in Frankenmuth is hitting the milestone on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Her fans can send her birthday greetings by email: events@bavarianinn.com.
“Our mother views our guests as friends,” said Bill Zehnder, president of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. “She has been truly touched in the past by birthday greetings and well wishes, and I know she’ll appreciate them even more this year.”
