Help is still needed to Send Santa to the Troops

There is still time to send Santa to the troops!
The Yellow Ribbon Guard is stuffing a bus with donations to make care packages for military members deployed through the holidays.
“They love the letters that they get. They love the notes of appreciation,” said Melissa Alex, with the Yellow Ribbon Guard.
Alex spends every holiday season doing what she can to help out active duty service members. She said every year the Yellow Ribbon Guard does their best to “Send Santa to the Troops.”
And there is still time to help out.
“We’re out here at the Bay City Walmart. We’re stuffing a bus,” said Travis George, with the Yellow Ribbon Guard.
George spent the day on Sunday, Nov. 24 at their donation drop-off location at the Walmart in Bay City. He said a donation of any type is appreciated, especially with the cost of international shipping.
“A lot of our care packages are going to go to Afghanistan or the Middle East there. And that’s what we’re really trying to do is give them a little piece of home and take their mind off of it, even if it’s for 30 seconds of what they’re doing and know that the people of the Great Lakes Bay Region appreciate them,” George said.
Alex also said they are doing something new this year with the care packages.
“We have new units that we’ve taken on. We have a K9 unit this year that we’ve adopted. They’re pretty excited to be receiving items for the dogs. And we have another big unit out of Alaska that some members are from here in the Great Lakes Bay Area and they’re awfully excited too,” Alex said.
Send Santa to the Troops is taking donations until every last box is packed. Monetary donations for shipping are still needed as well.
The Yellow Ribbon Guard will pack up all of the donations on Monday, Nov. 25.
