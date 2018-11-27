A Mid-Michigan mother said a local hospital gave her a miracle after he daughter was born premature.
That is why she is trying to spread the word about the care her daughter received at Hurley Children’s Hospital.
“When she was born everyone kept telling me we’re going to need a miracle. We’re going to need a miracle. We’re going to need a miracle,” said Chambria Mack, mother.
Mack said it was a scary time as a mother when her daughter Miracle was born.
“I was only a little over five months pregnant and when she was born she was only 14 ounces,” Mack said.
Mack said anything that could have gone wrong did.
“She stayed at the NICU here at Hurley for almost five months, four and a half months,” Mack said.
At 5-years-old, her daughter Miracle is just that – a healthy, happy miracle. Mack said it’s all thanks to the staff at Hurley Children’s Hospital.
Starting Nov. 27, everyone has a chance to show their support in Hurley’s Vote for Miracles campaign. It’s an online contest where the children’s hospital with the most votes wins a crucial donation.
All you have to do is visit this website to make your vote count. The grand prize is $50,000. The folks at Hurley said they could really put that money to good use.
“It’s Christmas time. It’s a very, very easy gift that you can give to our pediatric patients at Hurley,” said Laura Parcels, director of child life services at Hurley.
Parcels said the innovations over the past 10 years is what allows them to really change lives.
“We have everything from sickle-cell, hemophilia, oncology, burn. Our trauma patients come here. So we see so many children and because we’re seeing so many children our services need to expand,” Parcels said.
If Hurley’s children’s center was awarded the $50,000, Parcels said they would make every dollar count.
“These kids are my world. I love the kids here. We have some of the greatest kids, some of the greatest families. Our kids deserve the absolute best and that’s what we’re trying to do here at Hurley is provide them with the best services,” Parcels said.
Voting ends Dec. 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.