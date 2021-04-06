Help Millie celebrate her 100th birthday!
The Birch Run Fields Assisted Living resident will be celebrating her 100th birthday at the end of April. The facility is trying to get her 100 birthday cards to celebrate.
You can send Millie a card at:
12160 Ulmer Road
Birch Run, MI 48415
