Michigan State Police need your help to win the Best-Looking-Cruiser contest.
MSP is currently in second place.
On July 17, they were in 10th place, according to their post on Facebook.
The winning patrol car will be featured on the cover of American Association of State Troopers (AAST)’s 2020 wall calendar.
If you would like to vote, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruisercontest.
Voting ends Monday, July 30 at 3 p.m.
