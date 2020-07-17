It’s time to get creative and help name the Midland Police Department’s newest four-legged officer.
The new K9 Officer is a German Shepherd and will be selected by MPD to begin training with its handler in September.
The K9 will be trained to assist in search and recovery and article tracking and will also interact directly with the public and be engaged in MPD’s community policing efforts.
Residents can enter up to three potential K9 names by visiting the website here.
Paper forms for those without internet access are available at the Midland Law Enforcement Center.
The department released the following contest rules:
- The contest is open to Midland County residents only.
- Entries should be suitable for either male or female K9s.
- Entries should not be trademarks, registered brand names, or the names of organizations or corporations.
- Entries using the names of individuals either living or deceased will not be selected. First names are acceptable.
- Entries that are obscene, offensive and/or derogatory in nature will be disqualified.
The contest ends July 31 at 5 p.m.
MPD staff will select its top three favorite names and the K9’s handler will select the final name.
The resident whose name entry is selected will receive a prize pack from MPD and a special meet and greet with the new K9 and its handler.
“Midland Police Department is both excited and grateful for the opportunity to continue our K9 program in 2020,” said Chief of Police Nicole Ford. “This K9 will play an important role in MPD’s presence in the community, so we hope our residents will join in our excitement and help us pick the perfect name for our newest officer.”
