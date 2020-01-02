Image: Burton larceny suspects
Source: Burton Police Dept.

The Burton Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from the Speedway on Bristol Road at Center Road on Dec. 23.

If you have any information on the individuals in this larceny case, please contact Detective Brooks at (810) 244-1540.

