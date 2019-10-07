A Saginaw police K9 team is in the running for a new police vehicle through an online contest.
Vested Interest in K9s is giving away a new Chevy Tahoe PPV sports utility vehicle to one law enforcement agency’s K9 team.
30 finalists were picked from a nationwide list of K9 teams submitted in August. Officer Devin Heyn and K9 Maverick were selected from Saginaw.
People can vote for their favorite team from October 1 through October 31. Only one vote per person is allowed each day.
To vote for Officers Heyn and Maverick, click here.
