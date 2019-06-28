A cash reward is being offered for help solving the murder of a Flint woman.
Dalanda McBride was injured when bullets were shot into her home on the 600 block of west Alma Street in Flint, Crimestoppers said.
McBride later died from her injuries.
Up to $2,500 in cash is being offered to anyone who can help solve this homicide.
You can submit tips at www.crimestoppers.com or call 1 (800) 422-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.