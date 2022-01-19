A Hemlock middle schooler has won a statewide art competition.
The winning piece was made with markers and will be featured on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State program cover.
"This student did like on a piece of wood, and is hanging a bunch of, kind of like postcards maybe, and it's got our state map of course, and it says I believe in Michigan because it's amazing," Gov. Whitmer said.
That is Grace Murtha's drawing Gov. Whitmer is talking about.
"It's very hard but I think, I think this is gonna be the cover for this year," Gov. Whitmer said.
The Hemlock middle schooler's winning piece will be featured on the 2022 state of the state program cover.
"My dad texted me when I was at school and he told me to call him at lunch, so I called him on speaker at lunch and my friends heard about it at the same time I did," Murtha said.
Murtha was one of five student finalists across Michigan.
About 800 people submitted art for the contest. A handful of students from Hemlock also submitted pieces, but Murtha was the one who was chosen.
Murtha has been drawing for as long as she can remember. She has won a couple of other local competitions as well.
Rae Ann Woodcock is the art teacher at Hemlock. Murtha will be in her class soon.
"She's got a nice way of movement across the page with the way she's got the little twinkle lights and the string, and she's got a really creative way of showing all the different neat aspects of Michigan with the little post it notes, or little polaroid camera shots," Woodcock said.
The theme for this year's contest was "Why do you believe in Michigan?"
"I chose home is where the hand is because Michigan is the only place, I think, in the world that you can put up your hand and tell where you are," Murtha said.
Murtha won a Cherry Republic go fish gift box, including some candy, pretzels, cards, and water bottle.
