Richland Township Police are on the hunt for a band of grinches after a surveillance camera caught them stealing Christmas decorations right out of a front yard.
Police say multiple homes in the Hemlock area were targeted.
They say the thefts happened sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
From the surveillance video, you can see four individuals are captured walking past the home and then coming back to steal the outdoor decorations on South Pine Street.
Melissa Wilding lives on the same street and says it's a shame this happened right before the holiday.
"Honestly it's just rude to do it this close to Christmas, especially when they put it out there for people to see and it's just nice to drive by and see the houses decorated," Wilding said.
She says nothing was taken from her front yard but if it was it would definitely take away from the holiday spirit.
"It's for the kids that's the biggest thing, you know like our daughter loves having the lights and seeing the lights our and everything around town and seeing everything and it's just horrible that they would do that," Wilding said.
Anyone that can identify the individuals in the security camera footage is asked to call Richland Township Police at (989) 642-5707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.