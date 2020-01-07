Before the Christmas holiday, Hemlock High School’s culinary class provided a catered luncheon for Saginaw’s Rescue Mission.
Students had the opportunity to share their developing skills with a meal consisting of tomato Florentine and chicken tortellini soup, spinach salad and southern biscuit muffins.
“My students work very hard,” said Mrs. Gerard. “But my favorite part is always seeing their smiles when they realize how many abilities they each have to share with others.”
The culinary class prepares food throughout the year.
