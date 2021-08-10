Joyce Humpert, 55, was found lying in a ditch along the north side of Swan Creek Road about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 when deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a well-being check.
She had obvious signs of blunt force trauma and had appeared to have been deceased for a period of time, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators believe her injuries and death happened on Aug. 6.
The suspect, 30-year-old Justin Humpert, is in custody at the Saginaw County Jail. He was arraigned on Tuesday on one count of open murder and six counts of assault with intent to murder. He is being held without bond.
Investigators believe the motive of the crime is a domestic dispute. A preliminary exam will follow in the next 14 days.
