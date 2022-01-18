The winner of the 2022 State of the State art contest is Grace Murtha, a student at Hemlock Middle School.
There were five finalists out of about 800 students who submitted artwork in Michigan. The winning piece of art will be featured on the 2022 State of the State program cover.
“Michigan is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, but it’s also home to some incredibly talented students who turned those backdrops into amazing works of art,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I want to thank every student who took the time to create these masterpieces and submit their interpretation of why they believe in Michigan. It’s inspiring to see the passion and potential in all of the gifted and creative students in this state.”
One of the runner-up contestants was Mt. Pleasant High School 10th grader Clara Bonnell.
The prize given to the winner is a Cherry Republic Go Fish gift box including an eight-ounce bag of Ruby Red Sour Cherry Patches, a 10-ounce Iced Imperial Pretzels, Cherry Republic playing cards and a Cherry Republic Nalgene water bottle.
