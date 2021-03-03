A Hemlock Middle School teacher is being investigated for allegations of employee misconduct involving a former student.
The complaints against the teacher concern allegations dating back several years, Superintendent Don Killingbeck said in a letter to the community. He added there are no allegations by current students at this time.
“The district takes its responsibility seriously to both safeguard and nurture the children entrusted to us. The district also has policies and procedures in place to investigate and handle any allegations of employee misconduct that protect student safety and an employee’s due process rights,” Killingbeck said in the letter. “We appreciate the trust and confidence that our families place in Hemlock Public School District, and we will continue to work to maintain that trust.”
Killingbeck is encouraging parents and guardians to speak to their children about potential abuses of position/authority.
If you have any information that may help the investigation, reach out to Killingbeck at 989-642-5282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.