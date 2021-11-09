A mid-Michigan school district is giving people a shot behind the wheel of a school bus, hoping to draw in more drivers.

The Hemlock School District held a "try out the bus" event today giving people the opportunity to try their hand at shifting gears.

"It's the most rewarding job ever. I love it. My kids mean a lot to me," said Sandy Sherbino-Boyer, a Hemlock bus driver.

Boyer has been a bus driver for 21 years.

She said when it comes to students first impressions make a difference.

"We're the first thing that, the first person they see in the morning. You know, you set the mood for them for the day. When they got on, I tell them, oh good morning. If I notice they got a haircut or new shoes or new coat I mention it. I'm very observant like that and they like that,” Boyer said.

The need for drivers is so pressing, even the superintendent is taking lessons.

"Bus drivers are in shortage not only across our county, region, state, but the nation. And so, myself, I’m working on getting my cdl and being able to drive buses as well. It is just critical to provide this type of service to our community, to our families, to our students,” said Don Killingbeck.

Killingbeck said the district has just enough staff to get by-- but that's it's just two drivers away from cancelling routes.

The biggest reason for people not driving buses is because it looks intimidating. But the district said anyone even this reporter can get behind the wheel.

Even though hopeful driver Chris McGinnis has experience, that's not required just an eagerness to drive.

"Been looking, going back to work. Retired here about six years ago. I figured it would be a good retirement job,” McGinnis said.

Killingbeck said the pay starts at 19 dollars an hour and goes up from there.

The district helps with any training and certification.