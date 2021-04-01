Hemlock pompom team maintains championship reign despite pandemic

A local high school pompom team is chasing victory, but the pandemic has made competitions increasingly more difficult.
After years of missing the podium at state championships, Hemlock High School finally won four years ago. Then, they kept winning for three years in a row, but COVID-19 threatened their reign.
“We had to keep up our energy because if the energy went down in practice it was just gonna be a rough practice,” said Jenna Galonska, Hemlock High School pompom captain.
“Once someone’s energy goes down, it picks up, everyone starts falling,” said Madison Fromholz, Hemlock High School pompom team captain.
“It’s like a domino effect,” Jenna said.
Hemlock High School’s pompom captains Jenna and Madison were attempting to lead their girls to a fourth state championship in a row.
“In the beginning we were kind of like, once we started losing girls or having girls get injured or sick, we in the beginning were kind of like 'oh come on' but towards the end were just used to it to a point where we’re like 'OK we go again,'” Madison said.
When Hemlock High went virtual in the winter, the team wasn’t able to practice in a gym. So, they developed choreography over Zoom meetings and sent in footage of them practicing.
“And then we even had a girl who was quarantined because she was exposed at school and her get out of quarantine date was the day of states. So she hadn’t practiced with the team in person for like two weeks,” said Mariah Curtiss, Hemlock High School pompom head coach.
Curtiss was on the team when she was a student. Of course, this year’s competition was much different than hers.
“Usually you’re all jittery and stuff because you’re waiting in line and stuff. Nope, you just walk into the gym and perform, and you walk out. It was mind boggling. Everything happened just so fast,” Jenna said.
Then a 24 hour wait for results. So when they came in, they were all the sweeter.
“It’s definitely something that one day I’ll tell my great, great, great grandchildren, no I’m kidding. That’ll be like 'yep I won' being able to take them back to Hemlock and in the gym and show them the banners. It’s very, something to be proud of and carrying on through life,” Madison said.
