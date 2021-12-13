School staffing shortages continue to put more burdens on school districts across the country and in mid-Michigan.
Hemlock Public Schools is upping the ante to address the substitute teacher shortage.
“Oh, it’s highly competitive. And so, there is not enough qualified substitute teachers in our county and in our region and probably our state. And it’s not getting better,” said Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck.
Killingbeck said the district's new sub rate starting next year is at $105 a day. That is up from 90 this semester. He said they wanted to be competitive because other districts around them, like Merrill Community Schools, were offering $100 a day.
Tristen Siler is a substitute teacher for Hemlock.
"Well, if I miss time or something were to happen to me, what's gonna happen to my kids, how are my kids gonna stay on path of what we need to do and make sure that we're hitting all the marks that we need to hit. And it's a stressful situation, it's a scary thing," Siler said.
Siler said the sub shortage ends up hurting students.
"They know that extra is being put on our plate and it's definitely their education because we're not being able to create daily lesson plans when we have no idea where we're gonna be on a daily basis," Siler said.
Next semester, preferred subs like Siler can make $125 a day. They are the teachers that show up on time and don't cancel.
Retired teachers can make $150.
"We wanna be proactive instead of reactive. We realize there's going to be a labor shortage and so we wanna maintain the high level of quality that parents, and families are used to. And so, to be able to do that we've gotta be on the cutting edge of it," Killingbeck said.
Hemlock has two promotions. The “Bring a Buddy Bump”, substitute teacher referrals get you $100 on your next paycheck.
There is also the “Double Down Drawing”. Substitutes that have worked ten days that month are entered into a drawing, the winner gets double pay every time they sub the next month.
