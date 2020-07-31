“It was very exciting to be able to reach an agreement with our teacher’s union and have no layoffs for 2021 scheduled,” said Don Killingbeck, Superintendent of Hemlock Public Schools.
A banged up budget won’t claim the jobs of teachers in the Hemlock Public School District this school year.
Superintendent Don Killingbeck tells us as a result of the anticipated reduction of state per-pupil funding, classroom instructors may have a reduced salary to help make up for a two million dollar shortfall.
“Probably on the max side is seven percent,” said Killingbeck.
Even though teacher’s jobs were saved, Killingbeck tells TV5 the district did have to lay off the athletic director.
“Shifted those duties to the building principals for this next year,” said Killingbeck. “Because we don’t even know what athletics is going to exactly look like for 2020-2021.”
Killingbeck says school administrators are utilizing one million dollars from the district’s general fund while cutting $900,000 from the spreadsheet.
While Killingbeck says Hemlock is doing its part to provide a quality education, he says he hopes state and federal leaders do theirs by providing much-needed funding.
“We’re hoping that our legislators come through,” said Killingbeck. “That are both in Washington D.C. and Lansing and we need our voted officials, our elected officials to support education and support our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.