A Hemlock resident has a new heart after waiting on the transplant list for two months. The doctors told them it couldn't have come at a better time.
It was quite a surprise for Jeffrey and Karen Reiber when the phone rang.
"They called us at like, seven in the morning, told us to be there by ten a-m. It was, it was crazy,” said Jeffrey Reiber, the father.
Jeffrey's daughter, Majesticca, had a heart waiting for her at University of Michgian in Ann Arbor.
"We were happy, but we were scared. We were sad for the donor family, that was a big thing for our family. We were very, cause we're very empathetic and compassionate, so we, we realized what this meant for her to get this gift,” said Karen Reiber, the stepmother.
Majesticca was born with a congenital heart defect.
She's had seven open heart surgeries, her first, at three days old.
"For me, I’ve been through it seven times. So, I was kinda, I knew what to expect. My wife, however, she walked in and she was, she was beside herself. She had no idea what she was walking into,” Jeffrey said.
The hemlock residents were lucky.
"We just wanna let you know that if she had not gotten this heart, with, she wouldn't have made it another year. She would have had a major event, she would have just probably been, super, really quickly just gone, you know? That's how bad her heart had gotten,” Karen said.
But now, both father and stepmother are on unpaid leave from work, and one of them is always in Ann Arbor, so Majesticca's grandmother started a Go Fund Me to help with the bills.
"Kind of rips the, rips the carpet out from under your feet cause it's, it's been a rollercoaster of emotions. Joy, sadness, just not knowing exactly where to be I guess,” Jeffery said.
While the new heart has helped Majesticca, it will still be weeks before she can leave the hospital, and months of worry for her parents.
"We have this big book right here. And we were given this before she when she was put on the list. We had it through then, but now after the fact too, we have an education. We have packets,” Karen said.
The doctors, and her parents are hoping her new heart ensures a better life.
