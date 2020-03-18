With schools shut down and a return date now seeming further and further away, districts across the state are scrambling to deliver educational services at a time of social isolation.
A Mid-Michigan district is utilizing a plan they already had in place.
“Our sign out front says we’re happy you’re here and we’re excited you’re here. And unfortunately, that’s not true today,” said Hemlock Superintendent Don Killingbeck.
A day in the middle of March is normally a school day with kids in class, but this year nothing is routine thanks to coronavirus concerns.
All public K-12 schools in Michigan are shut down due to an order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
In Hemlock, instruction is still taking place in homes across the district.
Superintendent Killingbeck told TV5 that every 1st through 12th-grade student has their own Chromebook for online learning.
“We just knew it was the right thing to be ready to provide anytime, anyplace, any pace education,” Killingbeck said.
Killingbeck said it’s an initiative that began in 2015. As a result, students can keep their minds sharp even if they aren’t allowed in school.
“Our speech therapists here at our school district are meeting with kids online and providing services. We’re trying to meet the needs of our students and families in any way possible,” Killingbeck said.
Right now, it’s anyone’s guess when face-to-face instruction will take place. For now, Killingbeck is focused on using the tools he has available to educate the students he serves.
“Parents are just super excited. At this point, they’re very receptive, they’re excited that we’re providing something. They’re also very appreciative that we were ready, that we have systems in place that we could address this,” Killingbeck said.
