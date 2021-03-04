The pandemic is leaving some schools short-handed when it comes to bus drivers. One superintendent is willing to hit the road to make sure students can make it to class.
Hemlock Public School District Superintendent Don Killingbeck is training to be a school bus driver.
"It's hard to get people to drive a bus and on top of that you have the pandemic, which has made it nearly impossible to recruit and train drivers," Killingbeck said.
He said the district has just enough drivers to complete its routes, but there are no reserves. So, Killingbeck and his fellow huskies are pitching in.
"Our custodian, our maintenance, admin, our Dean of Students Elementary, they've all stepped up, our high school principal has volunteered as well," Killingbeck said.
Killingbeck said training is free. He also said bus drivers here are some of the highest paid in the area.
"$19 an hour," Killingbeck said.
Hemlock isn't alone, several other school districts in the region said they are either short on school bus drivers or they're just getting by.
"No, I'm not surprised,” Killingbeck said. “As I talked to my colleagues across the county and the region everyone is struggling to find drivers to fill these positions."
Killingbeck said tough hours and a wave of retirements have contributed to the shortage. Even though he's training to drive a bus, Killingbeck said he'll only get behind the wheel as a last resort.
He's hoping job seekers with a CDL license will look into being a bus driver.
"If people are looking for opportunities, this is an opportunity," Killingbeck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.