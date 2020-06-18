Hemlock Semiconductor announced a workforce reduction that will impact 50 employees.
“HSC has a tremendously talented workforce that has fueled our advancements over the last several years to become globally competitive in the solar market. But, while we have best-in-class technology and product quality, the U.S. polysilicon industry is under severe threat because virtually all of our potential solar customers are now in China,” an HSC spokesperson wrote.
HSC said since 2014, China has imposed tariffs on U.S. exports of polysilicon to China that have blocked HSC from the Chinese market.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the concentration of critical supply chains in China and worsened the market-distorting effects of overcapacity created by their subsidies," the HSC spokesperson said.
According to HSC, China committed to buying U.S. polysilicon in the U.S.-China trade deal announced in January, but it has not yet followed through on its promise.
HSC’s workforce reduction is a direct result of these circumstances.
