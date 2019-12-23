As Michigan's cannabis industry grows, people are finding new ways to use hemp and help farmers make some extra cash.
The owner of Michigan Hemp Solutions says his passion for growing things started with vegetables.
Now that hemp is here, he believes the plant could boost Michigan's economy.
Ben Martin and his fiance Sarah are the owners of Michigan Hemp Solutions. It's a seed to the consumer business, which means they grow, harvest and process their own product.
Martin said the goal of his company is to make sure his client's therapeutic needs are met.
"Some claim that they can get stress relief, some anxiety relief, pain relief. And with smoking hemp flower it's a really fast delivery," Martin said.
He said smoking hemp allows the compounds from the hemp flower to enter the blood stream faster.
Martin said hemp has very low levels of the intoxicating compound of THC.
He said the typical THC levels are .3 for hemp.
Michigan law says hemp cannot exceed THC levels higher than .3. If so, law enforcement officers shall and will destroy - or confiscate - all cannabis in the grower's possession.
Another component to this company is helping farmers. They provide farmers with the seeds, plants and cultivation for hemp.
Martin said this crop will help farmers tap into another source of income.
"As other markets are changing and prices are hard for farmers, we are here to help the hemp economy in Michigan stay strong," Martin said.
He said he thinks hemp will be the medicine of the future.
"There's hundreds of compounds in this plant material that are beneficial for people and that can help them. It's just more than one thing that can be achieved for different people through the plant," Martin said.
