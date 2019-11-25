Former NFL coach and Michigan State player Henry Bullough has died at 85.
His death was announced Monday by the school and son Chuck Bullough, an assistant coach for the Spartans.
Henry Bullough also played on the Michigan State team that won the Big Ten championship the year after it captured the national title.
Bullough was an NFL head coach for parts of three seasons with a 4-18 record and helped bring in the 3-4 defense. He led New England briefly in the 1978 season and Buffalo for 21 games during the 1985 and 1986 seasons.
He was an NFL assistant for more than two decades and was with the Baltimore Colts when they won the Super Bowl in 1971. He also was an assistant with New England, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Green Bay and Detroit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.