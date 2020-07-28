Henry Ford Health System has been chosen as a Phase 3 trial site for the Moderna mRNA-1273 Coronavirus Efficacy (Cove) vaccine study.
The health system is enrolling volunteers into a randomized double-blind study of whether a two-dose vaccine prevents COVID-19 infection in those exposed to the virus. Henry Ford says about 90 healthcare systems across the U.S. are working to enroll a total of 30,000 volunteers to participate.
Participation in the study is voluntary. For more on the study, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.