Henry Ford Health Systems announced temporarily layoffs due to the financial impact COVID-19.
Hospital officials said they saw a $43 million loss in March from having to postpone or cancel procedures, close down sites and the increased need for supplies due to COVID-19.
Approximately 2,800 employees will be temporarily furloughed across the six hospitals.
The layoffs are in departments that don’t care for patients and have seen a drastic decrease in workload.
Employees will be able to keep their healthcare coverage and are eligible for unemployment benefits.
Hospital executives and other senior leaders will be donating between 10 and 25 percent of their salaries to funds created to help employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.