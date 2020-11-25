Henry Ford Health System said it is prepared to store and maintain COVID-19 vaccines when they are approved.
Pfizer and Moderna have moved closer to getting approval for their vaccinations, which require special freezer storage.
Moderna’s vaccine needs to be stored and transported at minus 20 degrees Celsius.
The Pfizer vaccine needs more extreme refrigeration at minus 70 degrees Celsius.
Health care organizations will need special freezers to maintain the vaccines and their potency at extremely low temperatures, Henry Ford Health System said.
“We have been investigating these specialized refrigeration units needed to store these vaccines and preparing our facilities and operations since early summer,” said Ed Szandzik, RPh, MBA, Vice President of Pharmacy Operations at Henry Ford Health System.
Henry Ford starting installing six specialized freezers that can maintain a temperature for Pfizer's vaccine as well as six other freezers for the Moderna vaccine.
Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit will have two of each type of freezer.
The health system’s Wyandotte, Macomb, West Bloomfield, and Jackson hospitals will all have one of each kind of freezer.
All five hospitals have been approved as vaccine distribution sites by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Freezers are expected to be installed by Dec. 1.
The Pfizer vaccine has been submitted for Emergency Use Authorization and is expected to be reviewed by an FDA Advisory Committee on Dec. 10.
Shipments could be received by Henry Ford as early as Dec. 12.
Moderna has indicated that it will soon apply for Emergency Use Authorization. If approved, its vaccine could be available in early January.
While the freezers are available commercially, Henry Ford Health System said many of the units are on backorder as states, local health departments, and healthcare providers across the country and around the world are trying to get them.
