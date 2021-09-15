The Henry Ford Health System has opened a medical center in Saginaw.
The newly opened center, located at 5375 Hampton Place, will give local patients access to Henry Ford specialists using telemedicine services.
Patient consultations are done in private in one of five exam rooms that have advanced telemedicine equipment for video visits. The telemedicine technology has a built-in, high-definition camera and an otoscope and stethoscope.
Telemedicine consults are the only service offered at this site. Blood work and imaging tests would be done through the patient’s local provider.
“Video visits have improved the convenience of medical care,” said Dr. Nirmal Kaur, medical director of specialty centers and director of Henry Ford’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Center. “But many patients struggle with the logistics of these visits and would really benefit from a telemedicine clinic. Our medical center allows for patients to have access to our tertiary-level specialists who provide advanced clinical services that are not available locally.”
If it's decided a patient needs to undergo a surgery or procedure after the visit, Henry Ford will coordinate an appointment at its hospital in Detroit or West Bloomfield. Henry Ford’s hospital in Detroit also offers housing accommodations for patients.
The medical center is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s staffed by a nurse practitioner and two medical assistants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.