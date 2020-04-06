A nurse is Detroit is one of the first nurses to die from COVID-19 in the state.
Lisa Ewald from Dearborn worked at Henry Ford Hospital and has been a nurse for two decades.
In March, she treated a patient that later tested positive for COVID-19.
She tested positive for the virus on Monday, March 30 and was found dead in her home on Wednesday, April 1.
Her family said Ewald was not wearing a mask at the time.
Ewald was supposed to turn 54-years-old this weekend.
