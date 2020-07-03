A study from the Henry Ford Health System shows that treatment with Hydroxychloroquine significantly cut the COVID-19 death rate in sick patients.
In an analysis of 2,541 patients between March 10 and May 2 across the system’s six hospitals, the study found 13% of those treated with hydroxychloroquine alone died compared to 26.4% not treated with hydroxychloroquine.
Henry Ford said none of the patients had documented serious heart abnormalities, however, patients were monitored for a heart condition routinely showed a reason to avoid the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.
The study was published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.
“The findings have been highly analyzed and peer-reviewed,” said Dr. Marcus Zervos, division head of Infectious Disease for Henry Ford Health System, who co-authored the study with Henry Ford epidemiologist Dr. Samia Arshad. “We attribute our findings that differ from other studies to early treatment, and part of a combination of interventions that were done in supportive care of patients, including careful cardiac monitoring. Our dosing also differed from other studies not showing a benefit of the drug. And other studies are either not peer reviewed, have limited numbers of patients, different patient populations or other differences from our patients.”
Overall, patients in the study experienced an 18.1% in-hospital mortality rate. Regardless of treatment, mortality was highest in:
- Patients older than 65
- Patients who identified as Caucasian
- Patients admitted with reduced oxygen levels
- Patients who required ICU admission
Dr. Zervos said the study results should be interpreted with some caution and should not be applied to patients treated outside of hospital settings and need more confirmation in perspective.
