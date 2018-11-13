A cafeteria at Nexteer in Saginaw is closed indefinitely.
Executive Director of Global Marketing, Strategic Planning and Communications Lynn Pavlawk reported the company made the decision Tuesday.
“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” she stated, adding that the potential case involves a non-Nexteer cafeteria staff member.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that so far in 2018 there have been over 900 cases of the disease, including 4 in Saginaw County.
MDHHS recommends getting vaccinated against the disease, proper hand washing and not sharing food, drinks, drugs or cigarettes with others.
The Nexteer cafeteria will be closed until further notice, Pavlawk stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.