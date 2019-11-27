Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Michigan on Sunday, Dec. 1, but only a couple stores in the state have been approved to start selling recreational marijuana on that date.
So, if you’re looking to legally buy recreational marijuana on Sunday you will have to travel to Ann Arbor.
Arbors Wellness, 321 E. Liberty St., and Greenstone Provisions, 338 S. Ashley St., have both been issued recreational retail licenses. Both stores will be open on Sunday.
Exclusive Provisioning Centers, 3820 Varsity Drive in Ann Arbor, is also licensed to sell recreational marijuana. It is unclear if they will be open on Sunday for recreational sales.
The three stores listed above are the only stores in the state licensed to sell recreational marijuana so far.
Residents must be 21-years-old or older to purchase marijuana.
You can read our previous story on the state’s decision to allow recreational marijuana sales on Dec. 1 here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.