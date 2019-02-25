Another day, another storm to track.
We're looking to receive our next snow storm late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. With temperatures staying below freezing, the snow we look to receive will be light, fluffy, and powdery and not wet and heavy.
The timing of this system has the leading edge of the snow arriving around 9-10 PM on Tuesday night. Areas in Gratiot, Isabella, and Clare counties will look to experience the snow first as the system moves in from the west, northwest.
Light to even moderate bursts snow will be lasting throughout the entire night into Wednesday. Wednesday morning commute looks to be a bit tricky as some moderate to even heavier bursts of snow will look to fall throughout the morning hours.
Light to moderate snow will continue into the afternoon and early evening hours before finally tapering off later into the evening hours.
The better news to take from this forecast this the snow looks to fall at a lighter clip for the majority of the duration of the storm. Winds don't look to be very strong either so blowing snow will look to stay to a minimum. This should help road crews to stay caught up on keeping the roads clear more easily.
As far as snowfall totals go, here's an EARLY outlook of what we're thinking.
As always, stay tuned for any updates; we'll keep you posted.
