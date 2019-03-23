Saginaw's Heritage High School girls basketball team won the Division 1 state finals this weekend.
They played against Southfield A&T at the Calvin College's Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 23.
The final score was 55 to 40.
This is their second consecutive state championship in Division 1.
This is their second consecutive state championship in Division 1.
