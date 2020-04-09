Every year, Michigan’s Mister Hockey Award is given to the state’s top high school senior player.
This year, for the first time ever, the coaches’ association voted to give it to someone from Mid-Michigan. Saginaw Heritage Captain Brady Rappuhn earns the honor.
“It means a lot to be the first from the area,” Rappuhn said. “There’s been a lot of great players that have come through Heritage and our area.”
Rappuhn led the Heritage offense with 89 points in 28 games, scoring 44 goals with 45 assists.
He helped the Hawks reach the state semifinals for the 3rd time in his four years on varsity.
“All the experiences I got to be a part of and all the great teams I was on, it was a fun experience and I loved playing for heritage,” he said.
Head coach JJ Bamberger says Rappuhn will graduate winning more games than any other hockey player in Heritage history.
Bamberger says no one on the team will be able to fill Rapphuhn’s skates next season.
“Replacing someone like that is going to be extremely difficult,” Bamberger said. “Some guys are going to have to step up with the points but the leadership off the ice is something that we won’t be able to replace.”
Rappuhn says he’s still undecided about his future plans.
He’ll either tryout for a junior hockey team or go to college.
