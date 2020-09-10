The Saginaw Heritage Volleyball program and senior Sophia Spradlin continues to get ready for a season they thought they’d never get to have.
“I was worried about it,” Spradlin said. “Especially playing for the past 6 years of my life. It was sad to think we might not have a season this year so we’re really happy to be back.”
Head coach Britney Myers tells me this is the team’s second practice indoors since the coronavirus pandemic began.
They were practicing outside all summer, until the governors recent executive order opened gyms across the state.
“Being in the gym is awesome there’s no wind there’s no other variables so we can jump and play and do all that stuff,” Myers said.
Spradlin tells me it’s tough playing with a mask on, it constantly falls off, and gets sweaty and gross but she washes it every day. Still, the senior says, it’s worth wearing one in order to be able to play the sport she loves.
“It’s my whole life,” she said.
Heritage will play its regular season opener on Monday. It’ll be a double header against Swan Valley & Valley Lutheran.
