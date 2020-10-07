Most of the Heritage High School Varsity Football team is in quarantine after one of its players was exposed to COVID-19.
"Late this morning, it was brought to our attention that one of our varsity football players met the definition of a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case," Saginaw Township Community Schools Athletic Director Justin Thorington said.
That athlete is exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus, Thorington said.
The Saginaw County Health Department has directed the school district to have anyone who was in close contact with that athlete to quarantine for 14 days.
That includes a majority of the varsity football team, several members of the freshman and junior varsity teams, as well as a majority of the coaching staff, Thorington said.
"At this time, we do not have any positive test results relative to our football team. A 14-day quarantine has forced us to cancel games against our next two opponents. We continue to follow all Saginaw County Health Department protocols and will abide by their guidance," Thorington said.
Thorington also said the student who was exposed was not at school on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Heritage was scheduled to play Davison on Friday. The game was supposed to be Davison's homecoming game.
Davison Community Schools sent a letter to the school community announcing the cancelation of the homecoming game. However, the district is searching for another team to play.
"Since we can’t bear to cancel yet another activity for our students, we have made the decision to proceed with the Homecoming Parade. It will take place at 5 p.m. and include the marching band, dance, cheer and pom teams, our football players carrying the state championship banner, freshmen, sophomore and junior class representatives and homecoming court," the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.