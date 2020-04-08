U.S. Sen. Gary Peters announced a proposal for a fund that would increase essential workers’ pay during the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 “Heroes Fund” would give a premium pay to reward, retain, and recruit essential workers.
The proposal is made up of two major parts:
- A $25,000 premium pay increase for essential healthcare workers, which would equate to a raise of $13 per hour from the start of the public health emergency until Dec. 31.
- A $15,000 essential worker recruitment incentive to attract the workforce needed in Michigan and across the country.
The “Heroes Fund” would fully federally-fund the premium pay, recruitment, and retention incentive to support front line workers.
That includes healthcare professionals, workers at grocery stores, home care workers, first responders, pharmacists, postal workers, and other essential workers.
“So many people are working hard and performing essential duties to help our communities confront this pandemic, and they deserve to be compensated for their dedication,” Sen. Peters said. “Whether it’s health care providers and food supply workers in the private sector, or postal workers and security professionals in the public sector, we owe our frontline workers our thanks and our support. This proposal not only addresses the financial needs of these essential workers, it also presses for additional protective gear and other measures that will help ensure they can continue to perform their critical roles while protecting their health and safety.”
