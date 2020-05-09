The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced two new grants for health care centers to expand capacity for Coronavirus testing.
The grants will go to health care centers in mid and northern Michigan, according to Congressman John Moolenaar.
Moolenaar said the funding is going to Mid-Michigan Health Services in Houghton Lake, and Isabella Citizens for Health in Mount Pleasant. He said they are receiving grants of $338,119 and $200,314 respectively.
Moolenaar said he voted for the legislation that funded these grants and as Michigan’s senior member of the House Appropriations Committee with oversight of HHS, he has been in contact with federal health officials this week regarding the need for more testing in Michigan.
"Increasing testing is critical to tracking the spread of the Coronavirus, keeping Michigan residents safe, and helping re-open the economy,” Moolenaar said. “As new technology and testing capabilities are being produced, officials are working to ramp up distribution to places where supplies are needed most. This is vital to identifying people who are sick and saving lives."
According to Moolenaar, the new grants that were announced are part of the $583 million HHS announced to expand funding across the nation. The funding was included in the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act that he voted for in the House on April 24.
Moolenaar said the legislation was signed into law by President Trump on the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.