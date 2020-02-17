Hidden cameras found in Shelby Twp tanning salon

A tanning salon in Macomb County was temporarily closed over the weekend after an off-duty police officer found hidden cameras inside.
Police investigated Chili Pepper’s Tanning in Shelby Township and a few other locations for more cameras.
They’re still trying to figure out if those found were operational.
Now customers are wondering if any images were taken of them without permission.
The owner of the tanning salon said they had no idea the cameras were there.
The company is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
