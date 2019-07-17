The Bay County Health Department is reporting high levels of bacteria at South Linwood Beach and Brissette Beach on the Saginaw Bay.
When bacteria levels are higher than the State of Michigan’s water quality standards the health department is forced to close the beach for full body contact.
Water samples will be checked again, and when the bacteria is reduced to an acceptable level the beaches will be reopened.
For more information contact the Bay County Health Department at (989) 895-4006.
