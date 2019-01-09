The vaccine for a painful and irritating virus is in high demand, but that’s led to a shortage.
The shingles vaccine known as Shingrix is being treated like gold at pharmacies because it is so hard to come by.
“A lot of people have seen it. A lot of people have had it. They don’t want to have it again. They don’t like the ugliness they show on TV when they lift up the guy’s shirt and shows them the shingles,” Saginaw County Medical Director Dr. Russell Bush said.
The shingles virus is notoriously painful.
“Intense pain that tends to follow one of the nerve roots from your spine to the midline,” Bush said. “You can get shingles that comes over the top of the head down into the eye. That’s a nasty thing to have as well.”
It is because of that excruciating pain that there’s a huge demand for the shingles vaccine Shingrix. The problem is there is also a huge shortage of the vaccine across the nation.
“It’s essentially being rationed,” Bush said. “Here locally, we’ve got pharmacies with waiting lists of 800 people or more just waiting for it to become available to them.”
Bush believes the reason for the shortage is the marketing of the vaccine and the massive demand.
“The company that makes it to satisfy that demand would have to really be in overdrive for a long time to do it because it’s not only the United States that is in demand,” Bush said.
Another problem is Shingrix isn’t just one shot. You get the first dose and then return in two to six months for the second.
“Let’s say you waited eight months, 10 months, a year later to get your second shot. You don’t have to start over or anything, but you run some risk of getting shingles in-between,” Bush said.
Bush said if you’re searching for the shingles vaccine the best thing you can do is call your local pharmacies to see who has it.
