The City of Essexville is warning high levels of lead found in some homes in the city.
In late October city officials collected water samples from 40 homes in Essexville and all 40 were confirmed to have lead service lines going from the curb to the house.
Officials said seven of the 40 homes came back with lead levels in the water above state action levels.
The state action level is set at 15 parts per billion (ppb) and seven Essexville homes tested at 19 ppb.
The city has given suggestions to reduce lead exposure:
- Find out if your home has lead services lines.
- Flush your lines: Run water for 5 minutes or more if you have lead lines, 30 seconds if you don’t have lead lines.
- Consider buying a filter.
- Do not use hot water to boil: Use cold water from the tap and then boil.
More information can be found on the Essexville website
