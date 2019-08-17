A small fire at a Consumer’s Energy facility in Bay County caused high levels of carbon monoxide.
Hampton Township Police was dispatched to the plant on Weadock Hwy. at 11:39 p.m. for a bunker fire.
Officials reported that the fire was smoldering and had high carbon monoxide levels.
Portsmouth FD and Essexville Public Safety assisted Hampton Township at the scene.
Officials from Hampton Township worked to monitor temperatures and carbon monoxide levels.
We will update you as we learn more information.
