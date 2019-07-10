Thousands of sandbags are expected to be placed along streets and in yards near Detroit River canals to keep water from flooding homes and basements.
The city says an emergency order issued Wednesday that allows crews to place sandbags on private property. Homeowners removing bags can be fined.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says three months of abnormally wet weather have kept stream flows into the Great Lakes well above average. Lake St. Clair which feeds into the Detroit River set a new high water mark.
River water has been flowing over and through aging seawalls into basements and making some streets impassable.
Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry says a billion gallons of water is going through the city's underground storm water system pumping each day.
